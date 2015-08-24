Primetime Ratings: Preseason Football Lifts Fox

Fox topped broadcasting Sunday with its coverage of a preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams, drawing a 1.4 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Fox will issue updated numbers later on Monday.

CBS tied ABC for second with a 1.1/4. Big Brother pulled in a 2.2, up a tenth from last week. CBS was delayed in 6% of the country for NFL preseason football and ratings are subject to change.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise matched last week’s 1.3, while special Katrina: 10 Years After the Storm pulled in a 0.6.

NBC aired repeats.