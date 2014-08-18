Primetime Ratings: Preseason Football Lifts Fox

Buoyed by the NFL preseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers, Fox led all broadcasters Sunday night, averaging a 1.6 rating and 6 share according to Nielsen overnight data. Those numbers may change when final, time-zone adjusted ratings are available later Monday.

CBS finished second with a 1.1/4. Airing at 8 p.m. Big Brother was up one tenth from last week’s 10 p.m. broadcast at 2.1. Unforgettable was even with its last original broadcast Aug. 3 at 0.8/3. Reckless was down one tenth from Aug. 3 at 0.5.

ABC came in third at 0.8/3. Wipeout was down one tenth from last week at 0.8. Rising Star was even with last week at 0.8.

NBC aired reruns, averaging a 0.7/2.

(Photo Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images)