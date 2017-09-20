Primetime Ratings: Potent ‘Talent’ Drives NBC to Win

NBC grabbed the Tuesday ratings title, posting a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, and a 9 share. That easily beat CBS at 0.7/3.



America’s Got Talent, with the contestants offering their final performances of the season before the Wednesday finale, did a 2.9 for its highest rating in three years. The week before, airing at 9, it scored a 2.3. The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace did a 1.2 for NBC.



Univision scored a 0.8/3 and Telemundo a 0.7/3.



On CBS, it was repeated dramas en route to 0.7/3.



ABC was at 0.6/2. It had repeated comedies, then Somewhere Between grew 33% to 0.4.



Fox did a 0.5/2. It too was in repeats.



The CW, also airing reruns, scored a 0.2/1.