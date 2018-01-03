Primetime Ratings: Potent Premiere for NBC’s ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’

NBC took the ratings prize in Tuesday’s prime derby, riding a hot Ellen’s Game of Games premiere to a 2.0 on the night, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.2/5 put forth by CBS.

Ellen’s Game of Games, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, had previewed Dec. 18. Last night, it scored a 2.2 from 8 to 10. Then Chicago Med grew 36% from its last fresh airing at 1.5.

On CBS, NCIS ticked up 7% to 1.5 and Bull dropped 8% to 1.2. NCIS: New Orleans was good for a 1.0, up 11%.

ABC and Fox both posted a 1.0/4. On ABC, The Middle climbed 15% to 1.5 and Fresh Off the Boat went up 20% to 1.2. Black-ish fell 8% to 1.1 and was followed by a Modern Family repeat. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World then went up 17% to 0.7.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon grew 10% to 1.1 and the premiere of comedy LA to Vegas, produced by Will Ferrell, Chris Henchy, Adam McKay, Steve Levitan and other comedic honchos, did a promising 1.1. The Mick scored a flat 0.8.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo rated a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1, with repeats of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.