Primetime Ratings: Poor Debut For 'Plain Jane'

NBC and Fox tied in the 18-49 demo for the night, each posting a 2.0 rating/6 share. NBC won in total viewers, with America's Got Talent grabbing 9.5 million, though its 2.5 rating was a summer low for the reality show.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance posted a 2.0 rating over two hours.

CBS was third with a 1.7/6 with Big Brother 12 holding steady at a 2.2/8.

ABC came in fourth with a 1.0/3 for encores of its comedy block and Castle.

CW was fifth with the premiere of Plain Jane only grabbing a 0.4/1, slightly below its lead-in, a rerun of America s Next Top Model.