Primetime Ratings: Phelps, Biles Boost Olympics Coverage on NBC
By Luke McCord
NBC charged back Thursday with its coverage of the Rio Olympic Games, featuring Simone Biles and Michael Phelps snagging more gold. NBC reeled in a 8.9 rating/31 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 16% from Wednesday.
CBS finished a distant second with a 1.3/4. Big Brother slipped a tenth to a 1.8.
ABC and Fox aired repeats and both pulled in 0.6/2s.
The CW earned a 0.4/1, as Beauty and the Beast scored a 0.3.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.