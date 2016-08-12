Primetime Ratings: Phelps, Biles Boost Olympics Coverage on NBC

NBC charged back Thursday with its coverage of the Rio Olympic Games, featuring Simone Biles and Michael Phelps snagging more gold. NBC reeled in a 8.9 rating/31 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 16% from Wednesday.

CBS finished a distant second with a 1.3/4. Big Brother slipped a tenth to a 1.8.

ABC and Fox aired repeats and both pulled in 0.6/2s.

The CW earned a 0.4/1, as Beauty and the Beast scored a 0.3.