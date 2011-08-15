PrimetimeRatings: PGA Overrun, 'Same Name' Lead CBS to Sunday Win

CBS grabbed the

ratings crown on Sunday with an overall 1.9 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother fell 29% to a 2.0,

but Same Name picked up the slack, rising 56% to a 2.5. (It should be

noted that the final round of the PGA Championship ran into

the network's lineup, delaying its start time for more than an hour.)

ABC came in second

with an overall 1.4/4. The CMA Music Festival drew a

1.6 for the 8-11 p.m. hours, down 6% from

last year (when it aired on a Wednesday).

Fox was up next

with a 1.2/4. In the Flow With Affion Crockett debuted with a 1.2 during

the 9 p.m. hour.

NBC finished the

night with an overall 1.0/3. Minute to Win It drew a 0.9 and Marriage

Ref was even with last week's 9 p.m. showing, but down a

tenth from the 10 p.m. Both airings drew a 0.9.