PrimetimeRatings: PGA Overrun, 'Same Name' Lead CBS to Sunday Win
CBS grabbed the
ratings crown on Sunday with an overall 1.9 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Big Brother fell 29% to a 2.0,
but Same Name picked up the slack, rising 56% to a 2.5. (It should be
noted that the final round of the PGA Championship ran into
the network's lineup, delaying its start time for more than an hour.)
ABC came in second
with an overall 1.4/4. The CMA Music Festival drew a
1.6 for the 8-11 p.m. hours, down 6% from
last year (when it aired on a Wednesday).
Fox was up next
with a 1.2/4. In the Flow With Affion Crockett debuted with a 1.2 during
the 9 p.m. hour.
NBC finished the
night with an overall 1.0/3. Minute to Win It drew a 0.9 and Marriage
Ref was even with last week's 9 p.m. showing, but down a
tenth from the 10 p.m. Both airings drew a 0.9.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.