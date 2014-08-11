Primetime Ratings: PGA Overrun Forces CBS Shift

The PGA Championship ran long Sunday night, ending at 9 p.m. on the East Coast and forcing CBS to shift its primetime programming. Airing at 10 p.m. ET, Big Brother drew a 1.7 rating among adults18-49, down 15% from last week’s 8 p.m. airing—though, because of time-zone shifts, that number may change when final ratings become available. The PGA Championship overrun drew a 2.4, making it the night’s highest rated show. CBS averaged a 2.0 rating and 7 share.

Fox’s broadcast of the Teen Choice Awards drew a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo and a 2.7 among teens. Fox, ABC and NBC each averaged a 0.8 / 3.

ABC’s Wipeout tied a series low at 0.8, down 20% from last week. Rising Star was down 22% at 0.7. NBC aired reruns.