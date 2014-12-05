Primetime Ratings: ‘Peter Pan’ Doesn’t Soar as High as ‘Sound of Music’

Though it didn’t come anywhere close to The Sound of Music Live!, NBC’s three-hour live Peter Pan musical still posted solid numbers Thursday, drawing a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.1 million total viewers, according to overnight numbers from Nielsen.

The numbers for Peter Pan Live! were half of what Sound of Music did last year (4.6 rating in 18-49, 18.6 million total viewers), but still managed to post NBC’s second-most watched non-sports Thursday since the ER finale in 2009, and was more than double NBC’s Thursday night average.

CBS finished second in the demo with an average 2.2 rating and 7 share, leading the night among total viewers. Mom and Two and a Half Men each drew a 2.5—the former even with last week, the latter up 14%. The McCarthys was up 25% at 2.0. Elementary was up 80% at 1.8. The net also got an assist from Chicago and Dallas stations airing the Dallas Cowboys-Chicago Bears game.

Fox finished third with a 1.2 / 4. Bones was up 15% from last week’s episode with a 1.5. Gracepoint was up 29% at 0.9.

The season premiere of ABC’s The Taste was down 31% from last season’s premiere with a 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.6 / 2. The Vampire Diaries was down one tenth of a point from its last original episode Nov. 20 at 0.7. Reign was up two tenths at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demographic, Vampire Diaries drew a 0.7 and Reign a 0.4.