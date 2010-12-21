Primetime Ratings: 'Perfect Couples,' 'Money Drop' Have Lackluster Debuts
NBC took the adults 18-49 ratings crown Monday
night, posting a 2.2 rating/6 share in the demo. The Sing-Off finale registered a 2.7, down 18% from last Monday's
episode. A preview of new comedy Perfect
Couples got off to a slow start, garnering a 1.4 with adults 18-49.
CBS, in repeats, tied Fox for second with a
1.9/5 in the key demo. The series premiere of Fox's Million Dollar Money Drop earned a 1.9.
ABC placed third with a 1.3/4. Skating With the Stars continued to
underperform, scoring a 1.0.
The CW aired repeats.
