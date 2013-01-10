Primetime Ratings: 'People's Choice Awards' Up Slightly
CBS' broadcast of the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards
on Wednesday rebounded slightly from last year's lowest-rated show, rising a
tenth to a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Earlier, the special I Get That a Lot was down 13% from its
broadcast last year to a 2.0. CBS finished in second for the night (but first
in total viewers) with an overall 2.4 rating/6 share.
ABC was first in the demo with a 2.6/7, returning its lineup
from holiday break to gains across the board. The Middle rose 14% to a
2.4 and The Neighbors improved 25% to a 2.0. Modern Family was up
12% to a 4.7 and Suburgatory was up 23% to a 2.7. Drama Nashville
also rose a tenth to a 2.0.
NBC finished third with a 1.9/5. Whitney fell 22% to
a 1.4 and Guys With Kids dropped 24% to a 1.3. Law & Order: SVU
was down 5% to a 2.1 and Chicago Fire was off by 8% to a 2.2.
Fox came in fourth, airing the special Stars in Danger:
The High Dive, which drew a 1.3.
The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.
