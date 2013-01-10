Primetime Ratings: 'People's Choice Awards' Up Slightly

CBS' broadcast of the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards

on Wednesday rebounded slightly from last year's lowest-rated show, rising a

tenth to a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Earlier, the special I Get That a Lot was down 13% from its

broadcast last year to a 2.0. CBS finished in second for the night (but first

in total viewers) with an overall 2.4 rating/6 share.





ABC was first in the demo with a 2.6/7, returning its lineup

from holiday break to gains across the board. The Middle rose 14% to a

2.4 and The Neighbors improved 25% to a 2.0. Modern Family was up

12% to a 4.7 and Suburgatory was up 23% to a 2.7. Drama Nashville

also rose a tenth to a 2.0.





NBC finished third with a 1.9/5. Whitney fell 22% to

a 1.4 and Guys With Kids dropped 24% to a 1.3. Law & Order: SVU

was down 5% to a 2.1 and Chicago Fire was off by 8% to a 2.2.





Fox came in fourth, airing the special Stars in Danger:

The High Dive, which drew a 1.3.





The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.