Primetime Ratings: The People Tune in for O.J. Simpson

Twenty years after he was acquitted of murder, O.J. Simpson still draws eyeballs. Dateline NBC special The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: What the Jury Never Heard was Wednesday night’s highest rated broadcast show, drawing a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The special outperformed NBC News’ recent primetime interview with Edward Snowden (1.3) and ABC News’ primetime interview with Hillary Clinton (1.0).

NBC also aired back-to-back episodes of Growing Up Fisher, including the series finale, with each earning a 0.9.

NBC and Fox each averaged a 1.3 rating for the night. Fox—whose two-hour So You Think You Can Dance was down 13% from last week—averaged a 5 share, while NBC averaged a four.

ABC and CBS each averaged a 0.9 / 3. The two networks aired lineups entirely of reruns, save ABC’s Motive, which was down 36% from last week at 0.7.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1. The series finale of The 100 was down one tenth from last week at 0.5.