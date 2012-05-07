PrimetimeRatings: Penultimate 'Housewives' Helps ABC Win Sunday

ABC again won

Sunday night with a 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Desperate Housewives, airing its penultimate episode,

was up 12% to a 2.8. GCB ended its freshman run with a 1.8, flat with

last week. Once Upon a Time was also even at 3.0.

CBS

landed in second with a 2.0/6. The finale of The Amazing Race drew the

same 2.6 that last spring's finale did, while new series NYC 22 was up

8% to a 1.3.

Fox

was right behind with a third-place 1.9/5, as much of its lineup fell from last

week. The Simpsons was down 9% to a 2.1, while Bob's Burgers fell

5% to a 1.8. During the 9 p.m. hour, Family Guy was down 4% to a 2.7 and

American Dad -- returning from five weeks off in the timeslot -- was the

only show to improve, rising 15% to a 2.3.

NBC

rounded out the night with a 1.3/4. Harry's Law dropped two tenths to a

series-low 0.7 and Celebrity Apprentice was off by 5% from last week to

a 1.9.