PrimetimeRatings: Penultimate 'Housewives' Helps ABC Win Sunday
ABC again won
Sunday night with a 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Desperate Housewives, airing its penultimate episode,
was up 12% to a 2.8. GCB ended its freshman run with a 1.8, flat with
last week. Once Upon a Time was also even at 3.0.
CBS
landed in second with a 2.0/6. The finale of The Amazing Race drew the
same 2.6 that last spring's finale did, while new series NYC 22 was up
8% to a 1.3.
Fox
was right behind with a third-place 1.9/5, as much of its lineup fell from last
week. The Simpsons was down 9% to a 2.1, while Bob's Burgers fell
5% to a 1.8. During the 9 p.m. hour, Family Guy was down 4% to a 2.7 and
American Dad -- returning from five weeks off in the timeslot -- was the
only show to improve, rising 15% to a 2.3.
NBC
rounded out the night with a 1.3/4. Harry's Law dropped two tenths to a
series-low 0.7 and Celebrity Apprentice was off by 5% from last week to
a 1.9.
