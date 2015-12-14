Primetime Ratings: Pats Roll, NBC Wins

NBC took the broadcast ratings prize Sunday, with the ratings-rocking Patriots pacing Sunday Night Football to a 5.2 rating in 18-49, per Nielsen, and a 16 share. Fox rode an NFL overrun to a 3.1/9, while CBS scored a 1.2/4 and ABC a 0.9/3.

Sunday Night Football, pitting the New England Patriots against the Houston Texans, was up 8% over last week’s 4.8.

Fox had The OT at 4.2, then The Simpsons at 2.4, down 20% from last week, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine was down 15% at 1.7. Family Guy rated a flat 1.7 and The Last Man on Earth was off 7% at 1.3.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 1.6, up 33% from last week, then Madam Secretary grew 8% to 1.3. The Good Wife rated a 1.1, up 22%, and CSI: Cyber fell 11% to 0.8.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos was up 29% to a 0.9, and Behind the Magic: Snow White a 0.7. Blood & Oil did a 0.7, down 22%, but the winter finale of Quantico rebounded with a 1.3, up 18%.