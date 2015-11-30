Primetime Ratings: Pats Lose, NBC Wins

The Patriots fell, as did the Denver snow, but NBC was the big winner, taking the Sunday broadcast title with Sunday Night Football scoring a noisy 6.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. That includes the pre-game progam.

CBS rode an NFL overrun to a second place finish at 3.0/8, then ABC at 1.1/3 and Fox at 0.7/2.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast was up 26% over last week, with the previously undefeated New England Patriots drawing abundant interest.

CBS’ 60 Minutes averaged a 2.5, 67% up on last week’s figure thanks to football and some breathtaking visuals of skiing/parachuting down the Eiger peak in the Swiss Alps. Madam Secretary was up 9% to 1.2, and The Good Wife showed a flat 0.9.

ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos was down 9% at 1.0, then Once Upon a Time rated a 1.3, down 19% from two weeks ago. Blood & Oil was up 13% to a 0.9 while Quantico was down 8% from two weeks ago to 1.2. ABC ran the American Music Awards the previous Sunday.

Fox featured Breakthrough Prize’15 at a 0.4, followed by repeats.