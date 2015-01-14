Primetime Ratings: ‘Parks & Rec’ Premieres Up

The final-season premiere of NBC’s Parks & Recreation drew a 1.5 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night—a 15% increase from last season’s debut. A second Parks & Recreation also drew a 1.5. Marry Me was down one tenth of a point at 0.7. About a Boy was up one tenth at 0.9. Chicago Fire was down 12% from last week at 1.5. NBC finished fourth among the broadcasters, averaging a 1.3 rating and 4 share.

CBS led the night with a 2.2 / 7. NCIS was even with last week at 2.8. NCIS: New Orleans was down 12% at 2.2. Person of Interest was down one tenth at 1.6.

ABC averaged a 1.4 / 4. Airing outside its normal night, Shark Tank drew a 1.8. Marvel’s Agent Carter was down 21% from last week’s premiere at 1.5. Forever was down one tenth from last week at 1.0.

Fox also had a 1.4 / 4/. MasterChefJunior was down one tenth at 1.7. New Girl was down one tenth at 1.4. The Mindy Project was up one tenth at 1.1.

The CW averaged a 0.4 / 1 with reruns.