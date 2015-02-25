Primetime Ratings: ‘Parks and Rec’ Closes Out On Three-Year High

Powered by the Tuesday return of The Voice, the series finale of NBC’s Parks and Recreation drew 4.2 million viewers at 10 p.m., the highest viewership for the show since 2012, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Among adults 18-49, Parks notched a 1.6 rating, a tenth higher than the final season premiere and the highest rating in the demo since 2013. The Voice returned strong with a 3.8, up a tenth from last winter’s Tuesday premiere.

NBC led the night with a 3.1 rating/9 share.

Against The Voice, ABC’s freshman comedy Fresh Off the Boat remained steady from last week with a 1.9, while the finale of Agent Carter drew a 1.3, down a tenth from last week and a drop of 32% from Carter’s premiere. Repeat After Me and Forever were each down a tenth to a 1.3 and 1.0, respectively. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.3/4.

CBS finished second with a 2.0/4, but first in total viewers. NCIS was down two tenths with a 2.6, while NCIS: New Orleans was steady with a 2.0 and Person of Interest rose a tenth to a 1.7.

Fox was in third with a 1.4/4. MasterChef Junior was down two tenths to a 1.6, while New Girl and The Mindy Project were both even with a 1.4 and 1.1, respectively.

The CW aired repeats.