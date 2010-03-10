Primetime Ratings: 'Parenthood' Slips, 'Lost' Finds Ground

Lead by American Idol, Fox won the adults 18-49 ratings race on Tuesday, as a repeat of Glee scored a surprising 3.0 adults 18-49 rating. NBC's Parenthood slipped 16% to a 2.6 rating in its second outing. Lost recovered fractionally (+2%) from last week to a 4.2 adults 18-49 rating. Melrose Place averaged just a 0.5 adults 18-49 rating (0.6 adults 18-34) in its return from a long layoff.

To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.