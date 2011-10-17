Primetime Ratings: 'Pan Am' Still Down; 'Sunday Night Football' Scores NBC Win

Sunday Night Football

on NBC pushed the network to another Sunday night win, giving the network an

overall 4.8 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. (Due to the live nature of sports, ratings are subject to

higher-than-normal adjustments.) The Bears-Vikings game -- which was a 39-10 blowout -- scored a preliminary

5.7 from 8:30-11 p.m., while Football

Night in America, at 7 p.m., earned a 3.1.

ABC's new series Pan Am

continued to fall, but only a tenth to a 1.8. Desperate Housewives remained at its series-low 2.7, while Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fell a

tenth to a 1.9. The network earned an overall 2.0/5, giving it fourth place for

the night.

Without a Game 7 of the ALCS, Fox aired a 90-minute new episode of The X Factor, down 8%

from its last Thursday airing to a 3.3. The network's overall 4.4/11 earned it

second place.

CBS followed with an overall 2.2/5, securing third. The Amazing Race fell 17% to a 2.5,

followed by The Good Wife, which fell

13% to a 2.1. CSI: Miami was the only

series to show improvement, up 9% to a 2.4.