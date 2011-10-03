Primetime Ratings: 'Pan Am' Slips in Week Two; NBC Sweeps Sunday
ABC's Pan Am slipped 19% from last week's series premiere to a 2.5, led in by Desperate
Housewives, which also fell 6% to a 2.9. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition slipped 9% to a 2.1. The net dropped to fourth place on Sunday night, with an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS, netting an overall 3.1/8, saw increases in its lineup with The Amazing Race growing 10% to a 3.3 and The Good Wife up 9% to a 2.4. CSI:
Miami was flat at 2.2. At 7:00 p.m., 60 Minutes drew a 4.5, with Andy Rooney giving his last sign off on the show after 30 years. It should be noted that there will be significant
adjustments to these numbers due to 23 minutes of NFL overrun.
Fox's Animation Domination lineup saw drops across the
board from last week's season premieres. The
Simpsons fell 21% to a 3.0, followed by The
Cleveland Show slipping 16% to a 2.6. Family
Guy decreased 15% to a 3.5, and American
Dad slipped 10% to a 2.7. The network earned an overall 2.7/7.
NBC swept Sunday night with the New York Jets-Baltimore
Ravens matchup, earning an overall 5.9/15. Football
Night in America was down 17% to a 4.9, while Sunday Night Football brought in a 7.3, up a tenth from last week's
preliminary ratings.
