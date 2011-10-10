Primetime Ratings: 'Pan Am' Continues to Nose Dive; NBC Steals Sunday

Pan

Am continued its downward path Sunday, as the freshman drama

fell another 27% to a 1.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Desperate Housewives was down 10% to a 2.7, tying a

series low for a regular new episode. At 8 p.m., Extreme Makeover: Home

Edition drew a 2.0, down 5%. The network finished with an overall 2.0

rating/5 share, good enough for third place.

NBC

easily took the night with its broadcast of the Green Bay Packers' win over the

Atlanta Falcons, finishing with an overall 6.5/16. The game drew a

fast-affiliate rating of 7.9 from 8:30-11 p.m., up 8% from last week's prelims.

Football Night in America had a 6.0 from 8-8:30 p.m., up 22%. (As always

with live events, numbers are subject to higher-than-normal adjustments.)

CBS, which had its

lineup pushed back by 35 minutes in Eastern and Central timezones, had an

overall 3.2/8, placing second. Amazing Race had a 3.0, The Good Wife

drew a 2.4 and CSI: Miami finished with a 2.1. (Final numbers will

likely be subject to higher-than-normal adjustments.)

Fox was originally

scheduled to air Game Two of the American League Championship Series between

the Detroit Tigers and the Texas Rangers, but due to a rainout, the network

instead aired repeats of The Cleveland Show and The X Factor for a

1.0/3.