Primetime Ratings: 'Outlaw' Has Moderate Debut, 'Survivor' Rises On New Night

NBC squeezed by CBS for the lead Wednesday night, winning

the evening with a 3.3 rating/10 share, just above CBS' 3.2/9.

NBC's Outlaw saw a mild debut,

scoring a 2.4/7 with adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers. The legal drama was

down 35% from its America's Got Talent

two-hour summer finale lead-in, which earned a 3.7/11 in the key adults demo.

Part two of this summer's finale was up 6% from last year's and was the highest

rated Talent finale in three years.

On CBS, Survivor's move to Wednesday

night was a welcome change for the net and series alike. The debut of Survivor: Nicaragua was up 8% from its

fall 2009 debut rating to a 3.9/13 with adults 18-49 and brought in 12 million

viewers.

The Survivor premiere--launching the

franchise's 21st cycle--had to compete against more than just past years'

floundering ratings. The series improved despite airing against three other broadcast

reality shows last night, include the finales of Talent and Fox's MasterChef.

Despite last week's ratings spike, the MasterChef

finale drew a 2.0/6 among adults 18-49, down 26% from last week's 2.7.

On The CW, America's Next Top Model

was steady in its second week with adults 18-49 and up 5% in the net's target demo,

women 18-34. Hellcats, however,

couldn't hold strong, down 8% with adults 18-49 and 15% in the key womens demo.

Despite Hellcats' slip, The CW's

Wednesday night performance is still up 20% in the key adults demo compared to

last year.