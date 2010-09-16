Primetime Ratings: 'Outlaw' Has Moderate Debut, 'Survivor' Rises On New Night
NBC squeezed by CBS for the lead Wednesday night, winning
the evening with a 3.3 rating/10 share, just above CBS' 3.2/9.
NBC's Outlaw saw a mild debut,
scoring a 2.4/7 with adults 18-49 and 10.9 million viewers. The legal drama was
down 35% from its America's Got Talent
two-hour summer finale lead-in, which earned a 3.7/11 in the key adults demo.
Part two of this summer's finale was up 6% from last year's and was the highest
rated Talent finale in three years.
On CBS, Survivor's move to Wednesday
night was a welcome change for the net and series alike. The debut of Survivor: Nicaragua was up 8% from its
fall 2009 debut rating to a 3.9/13 with adults 18-49 and brought in 12 million
viewers.
The Survivor premiere--launching the
franchise's 21st cycle--had to compete against more than just past years'
floundering ratings. The series improved despite airing against three other broadcast
reality shows last night, include the finales of Talent and Fox's MasterChef.
Despite last week's ratings spike, the MasterChef
finale drew a 2.0/6 among adults 18-49, down 26% from last week's 2.7.
On The CW, America's Next Top Model
was steady in its second week with adults 18-49 and up 5% in the net's target demo,
women 18-34. Hellcats, however,
couldn't hold strong, down 8% with adults 18-49 and 15% in the key womens demo.
Despite Hellcats' slip, The CW's
Wednesday night performance is still up 20% in the key adults demo compared to
last year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.