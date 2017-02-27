Primetime Ratings: Oscars See Big Drop in 18-49 Demo

ABC’s telecast of the 89th annual Academy Awards averaged a 9.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast national ratings. That was down 13% from last year's 10.4. The show also brought in an average audience of 32.9 million total viewers, down 4% from last year's 34.3 million.

The lengthy awards show had plenty of drama towards the end, as La La Land was initially and incorrectly named the winner of Best Picture (Moonlight took the honor).

ABC finished in first by a wide margin Sunday with a 7.4 rating/23 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. During primetime, the Oscars telecast scored an 8.7 and the live red carpet coverage a 5.2.

Fox came in second with a 0.8/2, followed by NBC and CBS at 0.6/2s, Univision with a 0.5/2 and Telemundo with a 0.4/1.

CBS and Fox aired repeats, while NBC aired feature film Neighbors for a 0.5.