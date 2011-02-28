Primetime Ratings: Oscar Ratings Down 12% on ABC

Updated: Feb. 28, 3:00 p.m. ET

ABC easily topped Sunday night with its coverage of the 2011 Oscars.From 8:30-11:30 p.m, the 83rd Annual Academy Awards averaged 37.6 million total viewers, and posted an 11.7 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast national ratings. The telecast declined 9% in viewership and 12% (vs. 13.3) in the 18-49 demo, despite the booking of the younger-skewing Anne Hathaway and James Franco as hosts.

The Oscar Red Carpet Special earned a preliminary 6.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. Overall, ABC earned a 9.1/23 for the night.

Fox was a distant second with a 1.9/5 for a repeat lineup of its animated comedies.

CBS followed with a 1.7/4. 60 Minutes fell 14% to a 1.2, The Amazing Race dropped 16% to a series-low 2.1, and CSI: Miami was down 9% to a series-low 2.0.

NBC trailed with a 0.9/2. Dateline earned a 0.8 and Minute To Win It repeats from8-11 p.m. averaged a 0.7, 1.1 and 0.8, respectively.