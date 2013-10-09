Primetime Ratings: 'Originals' Steady in Time Slot Premiere

Like Monday, The CW debuted a brand-new Tuesday lineup to finish with a 1.0 rating/3

share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Originals, debuting in its regular time slot, was only down a tenth from its premiere last Thursday with a 0.9 in 18-49s and a 0.8 in the net's targeted 18-34 demo. Both measures were above what Hart of Dixie premiered to last year in that space (0.7 in both demos).

Supernatural premiered its ninth

season four tenths above last year's premiere in 18-49s with a 1.2 and 140%

above what the canceled Emily Owens

debuted to in that time slot last year. Supernatural

also doubled Emily Owens' premiere in

18-34s with a 1.0.

Following a recap episode of The Voice, Chicago Fire

dropped 15% to a 2.2 at 10 p.m. NBC

still won the night with a 2.7/8.

CBS' NCIS tumbled 23%

to a 2.7, while NCIS: Los Angeles

dipped a tenth to a 2.6. At 10 p.m. Person of Interest fell 5% to a

series-low 2.0. CBS was in second with a 2.4/7.

ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. dipped

another 15% in its third week to a 2.8. The

Goldbergs dipped two tenths to a 2.0, while Trophy Wife held steady with a 1.4. The network finished in third

place with a 1.8/5.

Fox took fourth with a 1.6/5. Dads was even with a 1.3 and Brooklyn

Nine-Nine rose a tenth to a 1.5. New

Girl was up 11% while Mindy Project

dipped a tenth to a 1.4.