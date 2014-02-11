Primetime Ratings: Originals Drop Opposite Olympics

NBC’s Sochi Winter Olympics coverage drew an average 22.2 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Sochi games are thus far down 9% in total viewers and in the demo from the 2010 Vancouver games, which were broadcast live. NBC finished with a 17 share.

All original programming on other broadcast networks declined opposite the Olympics. ABC drew a 1.9/5 to finish second on the evening. The Bachelor drew a 2.3, down 12% from last week. ABC’s primetime encore of last Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, featuring the cast of The Monuments Men, drew a 1.0.

Fox finished third with a 1.6/4. Almost Human was down 21% from last week at 1.5. The Following was down 11% at 1.7.

CBS, airing all reruns in its Monday night comedy block, came in fourth with a 1.3/3. Its original broadcast of Intelligence was down 13% at 1.3.

The CW earned a 0.3/1. Hart of Dixie and Beauty & the Beast each finished with a 0.3, each down one tenth from last week. Both shows also came in at 0.3 in the network’s target 18-34 demo.