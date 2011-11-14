Primetime Ratings: 'Once Upon a Time' Up Slightly; Jets-PatsWin It for NBC
ABC's
rookie fairytale drama Once Upon a Time continued its solid freshman
campaign with a 3.8 rating, up a tenth from last week in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. ABC's other first-year series, Pan
Am, held steady with another 1.8 at 10
p.m., while Desperate Housewives was up 7% to
a 3.0. The network finished with an overall 2.6 rating/6 share to place third.
NBC's
broadcast of the New England Patriots victory over the New York Jets put the
network in first place again with a 6.0/14. The game drew a fast-affiliate
rating of 7.3, down 8% from last week's prelims. Football Night in America
was down 11% to a 5.4 from 8-8:30
p.m.
Fox
finished in second with a 3.8/9. Allen Gregory dropped another tenth to
a 2.0, while its lead-in The Simpsons was down 5% to a 3.5. Family
Guy was steady with a 3.1 and American Dad drew a 2.4, down a tenth.
CBS
took fourth with a 2.3/5. The Amazing Race was up a tenth to a 2.7, The Good
Wife also dropped a tenth to a 2.0 and CSI: Miami held
steady with a 2.1 (CBS' lineup experienced NFL overrun in the Baltimore and
Seattle markets).
