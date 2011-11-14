Primetime Ratings: 'Once Upon a Time' Up Slightly; Jets-PatsWin It for NBC

ABC's

rookie fairytale drama Once Upon a Time continued its solid freshman

campaign with a 3.8 rating, up a tenth from last week in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. ABC's other first-year series, Pan

Am, held steady with another 1.8 at 10

p.m., while Desperate Housewives was up 7% to

a 3.0. The network finished with an overall 2.6 rating/6 share to place third.

NBC's

broadcast of the New England Patriots victory over the New York Jets put the

network in first place again with a 6.0/14. The game drew a fast-affiliate

rating of 7.3, down 8% from last week's prelims. Football Night in America

was down 11% to a 5.4 from 8-8:30

p.m.

Fox

finished in second with a 3.8/9. Allen Gregory dropped another tenth to

a 2.0, while its lead-in The Simpsons was down 5% to a 3.5. Family

Guy was steady with a 3.1 and American Dad drew a 2.4, down a tenth.

CBS

took fourth with a 2.3/5. The Amazing Race was up a tenth to a 2.7, The Good

Wife also dropped a tenth to a 2.0 and CSI: Miami held

steady with a 2.1 (CBS' lineup experienced NFL overrun in the Baltimore and

Seattle markets).