Primetime Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Quantico’ Open OK on ABC

NBC easily won the ratings contest Sunday, with Sunday Night Football pacing the network to a 6.0 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, with a 19 share. The pre-game did a 3.4 and the game itself, with the Chicago Bears against the Dallas Cowboys, a 6.8. Last week’s game did a 7.4.

CBS scored a 2.6/8, as a football overrun led into the premiere of 60 Minutes at 2.3. A two hour NCIS: Los Angeles did a 1.4, up a tenth from its finale last spring.

Fox had a 1.2/4. A Family Guy repeat led into the season premiere of Bob’s Burgers at 1.3 and The Simpsons at 1.6; the two signed off last spring at 1.0 apiece. Son of Zorn, with Zorn using some Zephyrian technology to help his son connect with a girl, posted a 1.2; it debuted at 2.4 Sept. 11. The season premiere of Family Guy rated 1.4, up from 1.2 at its finale, and Last Man on Earth a 0.9, same as its spring sign-off.

ABC rated a 0.9/4. The premiere of Once Upon a Time, leading out of a OUAT recap, rated a 1.2, same as it did for its previous season’s finale. The season premiere of Secrets & Lies did a 1.0 and the premiere of Quantico a 1.0, flat with its spring finale.