Primetime Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time’ Leads Rerun- and Special-Heavy Easter Sunday

ABC’s Once Upon a Time led a Sunday night dominated by reruns and Easter specials with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49—down 15% from last week to a series low—according to Nielsen overnight numbers. ABC kicked off the night with special It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, which earned a 0.9. Following Once Upon a Time was Hallmark Hall of Fame movie In My Dreams, drawing a 1.0. ABC finished second among broadcasters with an average 1.1 rating and 4 share.

CBS led the night with a 1.4/4. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes was down 31% from last week at 1.1. The Amazing Race was down 11% at 1.6. The Good Wife was down one tenth at 1.4. The Mentalist was down 13% at 1.4.

Fox came in third at 1.0/3. The network bookended reruns with new episodes of Bob’s Burgers, down 25% from last week to a series-low 0.6, and Cosmos, up one tenth at 1.4.

NBC finished fourth at 0.9/3. American Dream Builders shed one tenth from last week at 0.6. Dateline gained one tenth at 0.9. Believe grew 20% to 1.2. Crisis declined 18% to 0.9.