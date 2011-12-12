Primetime Ratings: 'Once Upon a Time' Falls Again; NBC Wins

ABC's

freshman drama Once Upon a Time continued its downward trend Sunday,

falling another 9% from its series low to a 2.9 rating in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network aired the movie Charlie

and the Chocolate Factory from 9-11 for a 1.3, giving ABC a fourth-place 1.8

rating/4 share.

NBC

took the night with the New York Giants' comeback victory over the Dallas

Cowboys. The game had a fast-affiliate rating of 8.5 from 8:30-11 p.m., up

big from last week's prelims. Football Night in America drew a 6.2 from 8-8:30 p.m. The

network finished with an overall 6.9/17.

CBS,

boosted by 41 minutes of NFL overrun, took second with a 3.2/8. The Amazing

Race and The Good Wife benefited as both notched much-improved

ratings with a 3.4 and 2.7, respectively, but will likely be adjusted down in

the final numbers. CSI:Miami was

flat at 2.2.

Fox took third

with a 2.7/6. The Simpsons was down a full point from last week's

football-inflated rating with a 3.0, The Cleveland Show scored a 2.3,

down 8%. At 9 p.m., Family Guy was down 11% to a 3.1 and American Dad

was up 14% to a 2.5 from its last airing two weeks ago.