Primetime Ratings: 'Once Upon a Time' Falls Again; NBC Wins
ABC's
freshman drama Once Upon a Time continued its downward trend Sunday,
falling another 9% from its series low to a 2.9 rating in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network aired the movie Charlie
and the Chocolate Factory from 9-11 for a 1.3, giving ABC a fourth-place 1.8
rating/4 share.
NBC
took the night with the New York Giants' comeback victory over the Dallas
Cowboys. The game had a fast-affiliate rating of 8.5 from 8:30-11 p.m., up
big from last week's prelims. Football Night in America drew a 6.2 from 8-8:30 p.m. The
network finished with an overall 6.9/17.
CBS,
boosted by 41 minutes of NFL overrun, took second with a 3.2/8. The Amazing
Race and The Good Wife benefited as both notched much-improved
ratings with a 3.4 and 2.7, respectively, but will likely be adjusted down in
the final numbers. CSI:Miami was
flat at 2.2.
Fox took third
with a 2.7/6. The Simpsons was down a full point from last week's
football-inflated rating with a 3.0, The Cleveland Show scored a 2.3,
down 8%. At 9 p.m., Family Guy was down 11% to a 3.1 and American Dad
was up 14% to a 2.5 from its last airing two weeks ago.
