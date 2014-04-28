Primetime Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Up

ABC’s Once Upon a Time drew a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 Sunday night, up 24% from last week and tying Fox’s Family Guy as the night’s top-rated broadcast shows. America’s Funniest Home Videos grew 23% from its last original April 13 to 1.6. Resurrection was down 10% from April 13 to 1.9. Revenge shed one tenth from April 13 to 1.2. ABC was the night’s top network, averaging a 1.7 rating and a 5 share.

Fox tied CBS for second place with a 1.5/4. Bob’s Burgers was up 83% from last week at 1.1. American Dad gained one tenth from its last original April 13 at 1.2. The Simpsons declined 12% from April 13 to 1.5. Family Guy was even with April 13. Cosmos was even with last week at 1.4.

CBS’ 60 Minutes was up 27% from last week at 1.4. The Amazing Race grew 12% to 1.9. The Good Wife was even with last week at 1.3.The Mentalist declined 14% from last week to 1.2.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.0/3. American Dream Builders grew 40% from last week to 0.7. Dateline was up 38% at 1.1. Believe was up one tenth at 1.2. Crisis gained one tenth to 1.0.