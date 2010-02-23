Primetime Ratings: Olympics Not as Golden
With continued coverage of the winter Olympics in Vancouver,
NBC's victory was never in doubt, but its results and margin of victory weren't
as impressive as the previous Monday. NBC was down 25% versus last Monday's 7.2
adults 18-49 rating in primetime and down 21% versus the same night in Torino
four years ago.
