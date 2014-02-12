Primetime Ratings: Olympics Draw 23.7 Million Viewers

Shaun White may have finished fourth in the half-pipe, but NBC won the night among the broadcast networks Wednesday, drawing 23.7 million total viewers and a 6.6 rating among adults 18-49 with coverage of the Sochi Winter Olympics. Total viewers were up 16% and ratings in the demo were up 20% from the comparable night at the Vancouver games, which were broadcast live. Both numbers also showed increases from Monday night. The night's coverage included American snowboarder White's loss in the men's halfpipe finals, news of which had broken earlier in the day. NBC also drew an 18 share.

Fox lead off its night with a two part finale of Dads, with the first half-hour tying a series low at 1.2 (down 20% from last week) and the second half-hour dropping lower to 1.0. New Girl declined 19% to 1.3, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine declined 14% to 1.2. Fox came in second with a 1.2 / 3.

CBS finished third at 1.1 / 3 with a lineup of drama reruns. ABC started off the night with comedy reruns, then aired an original of Killer Women (0.7, tying last week's series low) to finish fourth at 0.8 / 2.

The CW aired theatrical movie Attack the Block to finish with a 0.2 / 1.