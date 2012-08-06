Primetime Ratings: Olympics Down From Last Sunday, Still Beats Beijing

After failing to top Beijing for the first time Saturday, NBC's coverage of the London Olympics was back to outpacing 2008 on Sunday night. NBC drew a 10.5 rating from 7:30-11 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down 9% from last Sunday but up 14% from the second Sunday of Beijing. NBC's coverage ran until 11:29 p.m., averaging 31.3 million viewers and a 17.5/29 national rating.

The network aired the special, Michael Phelps: America's Golden Champion at 7 p.m. for a 5.9, giving NBC an overall 9.3 rating/26 share for the night.

CBS, which finished with a third place 1.1/3, was the only other network to see improvement. Big Brother was up 11% from last week to a 2.1.

ABC saw both of its originals hit series lows, with Secret Millionaire dropping 47% to a 0.8 and Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition off by 50% to a 1.4. The net finished in fourth place with a 0.8/2.

Fox finished in second with all repeats for a 1.2/3.