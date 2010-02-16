Primetime Ratings: Olympics Dominate Monday
NBC's Olympic coverage averaged a 7.2/18 rating/share with adults 18-49 for
the night and 25.49 million viewers. The Olympics coverage from Vancouver
against a mish-mash of mostly repeats on the broadcast networks. Other than The
Bachelor: On The Wings of Love, 24 and the CW lineup of One Tree Hill
and Life Unexpected, everything else was repeats.
