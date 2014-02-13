Primetime Ratings: Olympics Dip From Tuesday With 20.8M Viewers

NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics on Wednesday night dipped from Tuesday to 20.8 million total viewers and a 5.6 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down 12% and 15%, respectively. NBC still easily led the night.

Compared to the comparable night from 2010 in Vancouver (which was live) Wednesday was down 29% in total viewers and 37% among adults 18-49.

Fox's American Idol held up better against the Winter Olympics than it did four years ago, dropping 13% from last week to a 3.4; against the same night in 2010, Idol had a 26% decline from the previous week. The network took second overall.

ABC (1.2/3) aired a new Super Fun Night, which was down 13% to a series-low 1.3.

The CW aired the movie Best In Show for a 0.3 rating.

CBS aired repeats.