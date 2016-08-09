Primetime Ratings: Olympics Coverage Strong for NBC

NBC topped all broadcasters by a wide margin Monday with its coverage of the Rio Olympic Games. The Peacock earned an 8.6 rating/29 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That’s down 5% from the previous night but pulling closer to London numbers.

ABC finished in second with a 1.1/4. Bachelor in Paradise matched last week’s Tuesday episode with a 1.4, while Mistresses dipped a tenth to a 0.5.

CBS, airing repeats, followed with a 0.6/2.

Fox came in fourth with two hours of So You Think You Can Dance at a 0.4/1, down three tenths.

The CW, airing repeats of Supergirl, scored a 0.3/1.