Primetime Ratings: Olympics Coverage Continues to Outpace Beijing

NBC's Summer Olympics coverage of the men's all-around

champion in gymnastics and the swimming and diving finals put the network at

the top on Wednesday night with an overall 9.7 rating/28 share in adults 18-49

from 8-11 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is up 3% over

the same night in the Beijing Olympics in 2008. NBC's coverage extended until

11:26 p.m. ET,

earning a 17.9/30 national rating/share, up 7% over than the first Wednesday of the Beijing Olympics. The night also drew an average 30.8 million viewers, down 20% from Tuesday's coverage but up by 3.1 million from the Beijing Olympics.

In second place for the night was CBS, with an overall

1.3/4. Big Brother was down a tenth

from its last Wednesday airing to a 1.9, a season low.

ABC aired a new Final

Witness at 10 p.m., which earned a 0.8, down 20% from last week. The

network earned a third-place 0.8/2.

Fox (0.7/2) and the CW (0.3/1) aired all repeats.