Primetime Ratings: Olympics Coverage Continues to Outpace Beijing
NBC's Summer Olympics coverage of the men's all-around
champion in gymnastics and the swimming and diving finals put the network at
the top on Wednesday night with an overall 9.7 rating/28 share in adults 18-49
from 8-11 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is up 3% over
the same night in the Beijing Olympics in 2008. NBC's coverage extended until
11:26 p.m. ET,
earning a 17.9/30 national rating/share, up 7% over than the first Wednesday of the Beijing Olympics. The night also drew an average 30.8 million viewers, down 20% from Tuesday's coverage but up by 3.1 million from the Beijing Olympics.
In second place for the night was CBS, with an overall
1.3/4. Big Brother was down a tenth
from its last Wednesday airing to a 1.9, a season low.
ABC aired a new Final
Witness at 10 p.m., which earned a 0.8, down 20% from last week. The
network earned a third-place 0.8/2.
Fox (0.7/2) and the CW (0.3/1) aired all repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.