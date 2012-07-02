Primetime Ratings: Olympic Trials Boost NBC to Sunday Win

NBC won a slow Sunday night with its all-night coverage of

the U.S. Olympic trials, earning an overall 2.5 rating/8 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The overall 2.5 rating the trials

earned was up 32% over what it had been averaging last week. As with all live

sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments.

ABC, the only other network to air original programming, was

in a distant second with an overall 1.2/4. Secret

Millionaire stumbled to a series low, falling 27% to a 1.1 Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition also

hit a series low, shedding 20% to a 1.2.

Fox (1.1/4) and CBS (0.8/2) were in repeats.