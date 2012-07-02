Primetime Ratings: Olympic Trials Boost NBC to Sunday Win
NBC won a slow Sunday night with its all-night coverage of
the U.S. Olympic trials, earning an overall 2.5 rating/8 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The overall 2.5 rating the trials
earned was up 32% over what it had been averaging last week. As with all live
sports, ratings are subject to higher than normal adjustments.
ABC, the only other network to air original programming, was
in a distant second with an overall 1.2/4. Secret
Millionaire stumbled to a series low, falling 27% to a 1.1 Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition also
hit a series low, shedding 20% to a 1.2.
Fox (1.1/4) and CBS (0.8/2) were in repeats.
