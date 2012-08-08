Primetime Ratings: Olympic Ratings Sprint Back Ahead of Beijing

NBC's Olympic coverage, while again down from last week (-24%), was back to topping Beijing (+11% over the corresponding night), with a 9.3 rating/27 share from 8-11 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC will release final numbers, which will include the 11 p.m. hour, later Wednesday.

ABC finished with a fourth-place 0.7/2. NY Med was up 17% from last week to a 0.7.

The CW aired L.A. Complex, which was down a tenth to a series-low 0.1. The network finished with a 0.2/1.

Fox and CBS aired repeats for a 0.9/3 each.