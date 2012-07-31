Primetime Ratings: Olympic Coverage on Par With Beijing's First Weeknight

NBC again took ratings gold on Monday, scoring an overall 10.5 rating/28 share from 8-11 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was on par with the first weeknight of the 2008 Beijing Games.

The coverage, which ran until 11:23 p.m., drew 31.6 million viewers and a national rating of 18.0, both of which were up from Beijing.

ABC was the only other network to air new programming. Bachelor Pad fell 27% from its series-low premiere to a 1.1, while The Glass House dropped another two tenths to a 0.6. The network finished with a fourth-place 0.9/3.

Fox (1.1/3), CBS (1.0/3) and The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.