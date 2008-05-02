Primetime Ratings: Old-School Battle Between Grey's Anatomy,CSI

It seemed like old, pre-strike times Thursday night, with not a single repeat on the five-network schedules and Grey's Anatomy and CSI going head-to-head.

ABC and Grey's followed form and came out on top, with the network averaging a 4.4 rating/12 share and Grey's claiming bragging rights as the night's top show with a 6/15 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. versus CSI's 5/13, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers.

ABC also got help from Lost in its new 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period. The show averaged a 4.6/13 -- good enough to win the time period easily but a far cry from its heyday. ABC's Ugly Betty did not fare as well, averaging a 2.4/7 for third place from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

CBS was second on the night with a 4.1/11 in the demo thanks to CSI and a solid 4/12 from Survivor from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

NBC was third with a 3/8, topped by The Office from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m. (3.9/10).

Fox was fourth at a 2.3/6 for its game-show night of Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader (2.2/7) and Don't Forget the Lyrics (2.5/6).

The CW had another strong netlet night with a 1.3/3 for Smallville and Supernatural.