Primetime Ratings: 'Office' Series Finale Hits Season High; 'Idol' Finale Plummets
UPDATED: 1:15 p.m. ET
NBC's The Office took its final bow on Thursday with
a 75-minute series finale, which drew a season-high 3.0 rating.
An hour-long retrospective that preceded the finale drew a 2.0. Following Office, a condensed Hannibal
drew a 1.0, down a tenth from last week. NBC finished in fourth with a 2.2 rating/6 share.
Fox's long-running singing competition American Idol ended
its 12th season with a 3.6, which, while up 24% from last
week, fell 44% from last year's finale (which aired on
Wednesday against weaker competition). The finale, which marked the end of Randy Jackson's tenure as
the last remaining original judge, was also down 33% in total viewers with 14.3 million. Fox still won the night.
CBS came in second with a 2.6/8. The finale of The Big
Bang Theory's sixth season fell 10% to a season-low 4.4, although it was
even with last year's finale. Rookie drama Elementary's two-hour finale
was up a tenth over last week to a 2.0.
ABC's Scandal ended its sophomore season tying last
week's series-high 3.2 rating, rising 39% from its freshman season ender. It
also reached a new series-high in total viewership with 9.1 million. Earlier, Grey's
Anatomy ended its ninth season with a 3.0, down 3% from last week and off
by 27% from last year's finale. Wipeout fell 23% to a series-low 1.0.
The CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2. The
Vampire Diaries ended its third season with a 1.0 in both the net's
targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s (down 17% from last year's finale). Beauty
and the Beast ended its debut season even in both measures with a 0.4 and
0.5, respectively.
