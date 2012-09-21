Primetime Ratings: 'Office' Begins Swan Song Tying Series Low

NBC's The Office began its ninth and final season

Thursday, premiering to a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49, down 46% from last

year's premiere, which featured the

reveal of who would replace Steve Carell as Dunder Mifflin boss, to tie

its series low. The second season of Up All Night drew a 1.3, down 35%

from last year's Thursday debut. Parks & Recreation was also down

from last year's premiere, dropping 19% to a 1.7 for its lowest-rated debut.

The Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday drew a 1.6 at 8 p.m.

while Rock Center was down 21% from

last week to a 1.1.

NBC finished in third for the night with an overall 1.5

rating/4 share, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

Fox won with a 3.1/9. The X Factor was up 10% from

last Thursday to a 3.4, while Glee fell 9% from last week's premiere to

a 2.9.

ABC's Wipeout ended its season with a 1.4, down 39%

from last year's finale. The network finished with a fourth-place 1.2/4.

The CW's The Next was up four tenths to a

0.6, giving the network an overall 0.5/1.

CBS was in repeats with a 1.8/5.

(Note: ABC and The CW were pre-empted with football in the

Charlotte and New York markets.)