Primetime Ratings: Office Up 24% for Carell's Final Episode

Fox rode another American Idol

results show to a Thursday win, netting a 4.2 rating/11 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The one-hour Idol was down 5% from last week for a 5.5. Bones was also down 12% with a 2.8.

NBC and CBS tied for second with a 2.5/7. For NBC, a "supersized" 52-minute The Office, which featured Steve Carell's final episode as a series regular, was up 24% to a 4.1. Parks and Recreation followed with an extended episode as well for a 2.3 (it should be noted that 8 minutes of Parks' 38-minute episode are factored into The Office's rating). 30 Rock netted a 1.9, down 14% from last week's 100th episode special. During the 8 p.m. slot, Community was up a tenth to a 1.5.

CBS saw drops for its entire Thursday lineup following their return from last week's repeats. The Big Bang Theory was down 14% to a 3.2, Rules of Engagement fell 12% to 2.3, CSI dropped 21% to 2.3 and The Mentalist's 2.6 rating was down 13%.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice were both down from their last new originals. The former down 35% to 3.5 and the latter down 19% to 2.2. Earlier, the 20/20 special drew a 1.3 for the 8 p.m. hour. The network had a 2.3/6 overall.

The CW had an overall 0.9/2. The Vampire Diaries stayed flat with another 1.2 and Nikita was down 25% to a 0.6.