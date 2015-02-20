Primetime Ratings: ‘Odd Couple’ Debuts Strong Behind ‘Big Bang Theory’

CBS’ rebooted version of the classic sitcom The Odd Couple got off to a strong start on Thursday thanks to a lead-in from The Big Bang Theory.

The Matthew Perry-led comedy debuted to a 3.1 rating with adults 18-49, up 24% from what Mom debuted to in that timeslot in the fall. Odd Couple also drew 13.5 million total viewers, becoming the most-watched new comedy this season.

The prelims for Odd Couple include overrun from Big Bang Theory so final numbers will likely be adjusted down some. The Big Bang Theory was down two tenths from its last episode to a 4.4 rating.

At 9 p.m., the one-hour series finale of Two and a Half Men posted season highs in both the demo and total viewers, rising 48% from last week to a 3.1 rating and gaining 41% among total viewers to 13.2 million.

CBS tied with ABC for first in the demo and led outright among total viewers on Thursday. Elementary was up one tenth of a point from last week at 1.5.

On ABC, Grey's Anatomy was up 9% to 2.5. Scandal was up one tenth at 3.2. How to Get Away With Murder was also up one tenth at 2.8.

Fox finished third with a 1.5. American Idol was down 9% at 2.1. Backstrom was down 25% at 0.9.

NBC came in fourth at 1.1 / 3. The Slap was down 27% at 0.8. The Blacklist was even with last week's series-low 1.7. Allegiance was up 29% at 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.5 / 2. The Vampire Diaries and Reign were even at 0.7 and 0.4, respectively.