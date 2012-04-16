Primetime Ratings: 'NYC 22' Stumbles in Premiere as CBS Wins Slow Sunday
CBS' newest cop drama NYC
22 stumbled out of the gate on Sunday night, premiering to just a 1.5
rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is down
12% from the 2.1 the timeslot's previous occupant, CSI: Miami, averaged this past season and down two tenths from CSI: Miami's season finale last week.
Earlier, both The
Amazing Race and The Good Wife,
returning from its last original on March 25, were flat at a 2.5 and 1.8,
respectively. The network, at an overall 1.8 rating/5 share, just barely beat
out the other networks for first place.
Fox, in second with an overall 1.7/5, returned The Simpsons from its last new episode
on March 18 down 8% to a 2.2. Bob's
Burgers was up a tenth to a 1.8, returning from its last new episode April
1. The Cleveland Show was up a sharp
67% to a 2.0 following a Family Guy repeat.
NBC snagged third with an overall 1.6/3. Harry's Law slipped a tenth to a 0.9,
while The Celebrity Apprentice remained
steady at 2.1.
ABC finished with an overall 1.3/3. Its only new episode of
the night, GCB, tumbled 21% to a 1.5.
The network also aired part four of the Titanic
documentary for a 0.9.
