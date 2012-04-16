Primetime Ratings: 'NYC 22' Stumbles in Premiere as CBS Wins Slow Sunday

CBS' newest cop drama NYC

22 stumbled out of the gate on Sunday night, premiering to just a 1.5

rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That is down

12% from the 2.1 the timeslot's previous occupant, CSI: Miami, averaged this past season and down two tenths from CSI: Miami's season finale last week.

Earlier, both The

Amazing Race and The Good Wife,

returning from its last original on March 25, were flat at a 2.5 and 1.8,

respectively. The network, at an overall 1.8 rating/5 share, just barely beat

out the other networks for first place.

Fox, in second with an overall 1.7/5, returned The Simpsons from its last new episode

on March 18 down 8% to a 2.2. Bob's

Burgers was up a tenth to a 1.8, returning from its last new episode April

1. The Cleveland Show was up a sharp

67% to a 2.0 following a Family Guy repeat.

NBC snagged third with an overall 1.6/3. Harry's Law slipped a tenth to a 0.9,

while The Celebrity Apprentice remained

steady at 2.1.

ABC finished with an overall 1.3/3. Its only new episode of

the night, GCB, tumbled 21% to a 1.5.

The network also aired part four of the Titanic

documentary for a 0.9.