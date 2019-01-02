Primetime Ratings: Numbers Abysmal on Repeats-Rich New Year’s Day

Fox and NBC split the win in New Year’s Day prime ratings, both putting up a lowly 0.6 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 2 share, per the Nielsen overnights. It was repeats all over the dial on the holiday, as both networks topped the 0.5/2 that ABC, CBS and Univision posted.

Fox actually had fresh episodes, with Lethal Weapon at 0.7 and The Gifted at 0.5. Lethal was flat with its last new episode, while Gifted fell 29%.

NBC had reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games, This Is Us and New Amsterdam.

ABC had repeated comedies, then a Rookie rerun.

On CBS, it was repeated crime dramas NCIS, FBI and NCIS: New Orleans.

Telemundo did a 0.3/1.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with reruns of The Flash and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.