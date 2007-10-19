Primetime Ratings: Not Much Viva for Laughlin

CBS' first airing of quirky musical drama Viva Laughlin was unable to hold on to much of its large CSI lead-in Thursday night.

While CSI averaged a 6.4 rating/15 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, Laughlin began its first half-hour with less than one-half of that tally at a 2.9/7, then slid to a 2/6 in its second half-hour.

CBS still managed to come in a close second to ABC, averaging a 4.4/12 to ABC's 4.5/12, which could easily change once the final numbers come in for the day or when the digital-video-recorder numbers are factored in next week. CBS also got an assist from Survivor from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 4.5/13 to win the timer period.

For now, ABC was the winner on the strength of Grey's Anatomy, which was the night's top show with a 7.1/17, down from last week's 7.7/18 share.

NBC was third with a 3.3/8, led by The Office's 4.4/11 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. ER won its time period from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with its best ratings in three weeks, bucking a general downtrend in network ratings since premiere week.

Fox was fourth with its coverage of the American League Championship Series contest that saw the Boston Red Sox draw within one game of the Cleveland Indians. Fox pointed out that it won all of the key make demos and added that since it was a live broadcast, its numbers will likely change when the final ratings tally comes in.

The CW was fifth with a 1.6, led by Smallville from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 2/6.