Primetime Ratings: Not Much Magic for ABC's J.K. Rowling Special

ABC News' special report J.K. Rowling: A Year in the Life, didn't garner much in the way of ratings Thursday night, with a 1.1/4 finishing in fourth place at 8 p.m. Overall, Fox won the night, helped by a new episode of So You Think You Can Dance.

CBS' Big Brother was first at 8 with a 1.9/7. Fox was next at 1.4/5 for a rerun of Bones. NBC reruns of 30 Rock (1.1/4) and The Office (1.2/4) came in third. ABC's Rowling special was next, followed by a rerun of Smallville on the CW, which drew a 0.5/2.

Fox had the highest-rated hour of the night with Dance coming in at 2.5/8. A CSI rerun on CBS earned a 1.5/5 and first in viewers with 7.5 million. NBC was next at 1.3/4 for another slot of reruns of The Office (1.4/5) and 30 Rock (1.2/4). A Grey's Anatomy repeat came in at 0.8/3 for ABC. The CW's Supernatural rerun drew a 0.4/1.

The Mentalist was the most-watched show in primetime with 8.4 million viewers. It earned a 1.8/6 on CBS. NBC's The Listener was second at 1.2/4. A rerun of Private Practice on ABC earned a 0.9/3.

On the night Fox won with a 1.9/7. CBS was second at 1.7/6. NBC finished third at 1.2/4, with ABC next at 0.9/3. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1.